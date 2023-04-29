Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,637 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ XEL opened at $69.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.73 and a 200-day moving average of $68.59. The stock has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

