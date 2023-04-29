Glassman Wealth Services Purchases New Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BALL. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Ball by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In other news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ball Trading Up 0.9 %

BALL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

Ball stock opened at $53.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. Ball Co. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $83.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Recommended Stories

