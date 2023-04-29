Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 228.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,682 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $862,423,000 after buying an additional 268,793 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $554,330,000 after acquiring an additional 283,323 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $433,248,000 after purchasing an additional 28,643 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,611,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $447,098,000 after purchasing an additional 99,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 32,426.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,606,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $253.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $75.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.83. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.11 and a one year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

