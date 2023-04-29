McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 101.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in McKesson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in McKesson by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $598,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MCK opened at $364.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.75. The company has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $298.69 and a 52 week high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 25.92 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.64.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.