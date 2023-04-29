Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 323 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 685.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN opened at $167.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.80 and a 200 day moving average of $172.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 5.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

