Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIO. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 230.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 203.1% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 97 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 414.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BIO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $664.75.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $450.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $473.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.74. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.91. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.63 and a 12 month high of $572.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.14). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 129.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $730.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total value of $849,306.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,254.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

