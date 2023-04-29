U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,111,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,111,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,156,606.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,912 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,169. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.

NYSE:KMB opened at $144.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 80.82%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

