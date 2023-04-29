Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,896 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.26% of Texas Roadhouse worth $15,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $110.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.06. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.58 and a 52 week high of $113.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.13). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 55.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,978,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,122.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,978,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,702 shares of company stock worth $824,045. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.22.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.