Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.56.

Mondelez International Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $76.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $104.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $78.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.06.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. United Bank increased its position in Mondelez International by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Mondelez International by 69.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

