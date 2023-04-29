Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Raised to $78.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mondelez International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.56.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $76.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $104.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.06. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

