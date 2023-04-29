International Paper (NYSE:IP) Trading Down 5.7%

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) shares fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.45 and last traded at $32.59. 1,890,485 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 3,033,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.73.

International Paper Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $67,125.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,573. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,034,715.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $67,125.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,567 shares of company stock worth $3,261,447. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Paper

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IP. State Street Corp grew its holdings in International Paper by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,403,000 after acquiring an additional 218,754 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,909,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,915,000 after purchasing an additional 642,960 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 4.7% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 6,365,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,537,000 after purchasing an additional 283,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in International Paper by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,839,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,214,000 after buying an additional 413,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in International Paper by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,880,000 after buying an additional 69,539 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

