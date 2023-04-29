Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Up 7%

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTDGet Rating) shares shot up 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $64.75 and last traded at $64.22. 2,562,048 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 4,151,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTD. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.30.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 643.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.82.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTDGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $490.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at $28,571,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at $28,571,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $182,729.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,329,685.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 960,709 shares of company stock worth $58,092,494 over the last 90 days. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth $67,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 250.0% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,003.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

