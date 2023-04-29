Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Up 7%

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) shares shot up 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $64.75 and last traded at $64.22. 2,562,048 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 4,151,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTD. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.30.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 643.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.82.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $490.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at $28,571,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at $28,571,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $182,729.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,329,685.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 960,709 shares of company stock worth $58,092,494 over the last 90 days. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth $67,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 250.0% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,003.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trade Desk

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.