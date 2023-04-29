Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $63.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $42.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hasbro from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Hasbro in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS opened at $59.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.38 and a 200 day moving average of $58.58. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $94.22.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.06 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 191.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 309.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 10,354 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 37.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Hasbro by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 6.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Hasbro by 9.0% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 66,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

