Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 774 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $467,808.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ZBRA opened at $288.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $297.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $224.87 and a 1-year high of $385.33.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $311.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.00.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.