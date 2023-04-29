Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,811 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.05% of Vail Resorts worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTN. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 700.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 15.7% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:MTN opened at $240.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.91 and a 12 month high of $269.50. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.26.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($1.03). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 100.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $380.00 to $333.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $261.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.11.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

