PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,464 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $648,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $471,111,960,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 90,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PayPal Stock Up 2.3 %

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $76.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $103.03. The firm has a market cap of $85.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

