Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 1,399 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AER. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AerCap by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AerCap by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,155,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,396,000 after buying an additional 1,142,547 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of AerCap by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 1,629,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,997,000 after buying an additional 958,884 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of AerCap by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,165,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,328,000 after buying an additional 769,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of AerCap by 289.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 722,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,329,000 after buying an additional 537,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $56.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $37.20 and a 52-week high of $66.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.69. AerCap had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AER. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AerCap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.86.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

