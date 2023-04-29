Westpac Banking Corp Has $5.21 Million Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 269.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,568 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 362.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 45,628 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 270.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,216,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,084,000 after buying an additional 462,731 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,215,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,621,000 after buying an additional 79,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,131,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,943,000 after purchasing an additional 39,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Healthpeak Properties

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.43 per share, with a total value of $85,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Healthpeak Properties news, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 16,300 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $385,169.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,185.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 21,817 shares of company stock valued at $506,099. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day moving average is $24.22. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $34.19.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $524.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.85 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEAK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Scotiabank cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.77.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

Further Reading

