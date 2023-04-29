Westpac Banking Corp Sells 19,600 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,600 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $33,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.6 %

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.88. The firm has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMI. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

