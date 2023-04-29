Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,688 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Atkore were worth $5,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Atkore by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Atkore by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Atkore by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Atkore by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Atkore by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $4,207,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,829,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Atkore news, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $1,497,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,776.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $4,207,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,829,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,813 shares of company stock worth $6,997,675. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATKR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Atkore in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.40.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $126.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.50 and a 12-month high of $154.86.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $833.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.90 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 76.09% and a net margin of 22.58%. Analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

