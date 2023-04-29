Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,746 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 103.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $470,159,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLV. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 599.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

SPLV stock opened at $63.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $55.99 and a 1-year high of $67.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

