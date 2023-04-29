Westpac Banking Corp Trims Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 164,723 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 81,465 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth $374,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300,285 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after buying an additional 45,975 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 916,434 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,046,000 after buying an additional 70,006 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on FCX shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

