Principle Wealth Partners LLC Sells 177 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.9% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.06.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.2 %

Alphabet stock opened at $107.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.63. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $122.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,209,164. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

