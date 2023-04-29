Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,173 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $570,095,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total transaction of $1,069,944.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $304,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,425.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,270 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total transaction of $1,069,944.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,677. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.42.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $87.98 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $110.10. The company has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

