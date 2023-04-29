Westpac Banking Corp Has $5.81 Million Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.5 %

Williams Companies stock opened at $30.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.60. The firm has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMB. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Argus lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

