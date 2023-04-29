145,743 Shares in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 145,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1,156.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1,948.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. 5.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FMS stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $31.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.22. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.7086 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is presently 40.83%.

FMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.70 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.45.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA engages in the provision of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which regularly undergo dialysis treatment. It operates through the Care Enablement and Care Delivery segments. The Care Enablement segment is involved in the healthcare products business including research and development, manufacturing, supply chain, and commercial operations as well as supporting functions, such as regulatory and quality management.

