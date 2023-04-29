Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 15,515 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,515 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $18,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service raised its position in Truist Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,992,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,615,000 after purchasing an additional 69,309 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 232,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,143,000 after acquiring an additional 13,348 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,619,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 109,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens downgraded Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.24.

NYSE TFC opened at $32.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

