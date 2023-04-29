Tranquility Partners LLC Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.06.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.2 %

GOOGL stock opened at $107.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $122.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.20 and a 200-day moving average of $96.63.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

