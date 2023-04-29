Simplicity Solutions LLC Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Simplicity Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.7% of Simplicity Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $16,688,000. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $107.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $122.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164 over the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.06.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

