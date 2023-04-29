Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.34), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.36 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $33.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.09. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.89 and a 1 year high of $54.24.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.02%.

Insider Transactions at Ameris Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Ameris Bancorp

In other news, Director William I. Jr. Bowen purchased 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $27,604.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter worth $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 202.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABCB shares. Stephens started coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.