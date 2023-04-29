Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Short Interest Update

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, Barclays began coverage on Swiss Life in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.
Shares of OTCMKTS SZLMY opened at $32.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.14. Swiss Life has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $33.96.
Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International, and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provide life insurance operations and distribution units.
