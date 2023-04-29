Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Chubb by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in Chubb by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Chubb by 10.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $201.56 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.90. The firm has a market cap of $83.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.65%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.54.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also

