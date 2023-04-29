EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Trading Up 5.8% After Strong Earnings

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) shares were up 5.8% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $169.13 and last traded at $166.97. Approximately 77,366 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 317,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.86.

The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 8.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of EMCOR Group

Several analysts recently weighed in on EME shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EME. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.09.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.