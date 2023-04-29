EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Trading Up 5.8% After Strong Earnings

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) shares were up 5.8% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $169.13 and last traded at $166.97. Approximately 77,366 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 317,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.86.
The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share.
EMCOR Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 8.81%.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EME. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.09.
EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.
