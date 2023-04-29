Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in Marriott International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in Marriott International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 2.0% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.7% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marriott International Trading Up 2.4 %

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total transaction of $1,057,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,711 shares of company stock worth $3,962,349 in the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International stock opened at $169.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.88. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $185.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.