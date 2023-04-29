Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,158 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $7,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 750.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 18,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.04.

In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FIS opened at $58.72 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $106.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.37%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

