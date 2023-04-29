Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $884,000 Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Eaton by 28.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,916,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,229 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $227,905,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after buying an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 63.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,953,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,543,000 after buying an additional 760,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,740,397,000 after acquiring an additional 398,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,707.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $908,358.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,320,608.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETN stock opened at $167.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $178.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.92 and a 200-day moving average of $161.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 55.94%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETN. Mizuho increased their price objective on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

