Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $5,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,524,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,998,964,000 after purchasing an additional 417,578 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,517,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,852,000 after purchasing an additional 131,879 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,665,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,751,000 after buying an additional 1,123,669 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after buying an additional 123,806 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,018,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,255,000 after buying an additional 137,009 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $72.99 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $87.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.24.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 25.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.358 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.