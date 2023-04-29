Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $8.58, but opened at $8.12. Valley National Bancorp shares last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 2,808,895 shares.

The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.58 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Valley National Bancorp

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

In related news, Director Marc J. Lenner acquired 5,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $54,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 93,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,813.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Valley National Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,707,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,039,000 after acquiring an additional 507,740 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,720,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,348,000 after acquiring an additional 332,118 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 11.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,600,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,425,000 after buying an additional 2,051,696 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 6.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,826,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,817,000 after buying an additional 948,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 153.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,869,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,476,000 after buying an additional 5,374,624 shares in the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59.

About Valley National Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Featured Articles

