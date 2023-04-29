Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,683 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 58,500 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $6,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the third quarter worth about $316,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 64.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter worth about $3,063,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter worth about $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of OC stock opened at $106.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.46. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $107.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.46.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,505 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,500 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

