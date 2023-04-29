Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Morningstar worth $5,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,439,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,853,000 after acquiring an additional 30,642 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,213,000 after acquiring an additional 16,952 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Morningstar by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,521,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Morningstar by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,443,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Morningstar by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 381,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,722,000 after buying an additional 31,146 shares during the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.92, for a total transaction of $955,190.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,645,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,580,604.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.82, for a total value of $1,009,414.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,639,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,041,637.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.92, for a total transaction of $955,190.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,645,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,580,604.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,949 shares of company stock worth $25,400,272. Corporate insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Morningstar Price Performance

MORN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $178.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 457.22 and a beta of 1.19. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $163.28 and a one year high of $265.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 10.62%.

Morningstar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.