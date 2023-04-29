Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $30,775,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $555,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,815,000 after buying an additional 38,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. SVB Leerink upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $842.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $801.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $788.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $755.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $87.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $837.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $23.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 33.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total transaction of $2,451,149.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,629.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total transaction of $2,451,149.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,629.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total value of $1,767,782.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,846,306.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,055 shares of company stock worth $26,383,995 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

