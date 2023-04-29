Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $7.08 Million Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $7,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 307.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $132.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.28. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $217.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $40,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,627,693 shares in the company, valued at $266,778,882.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $40,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,627,693 shares in the company, valued at $266,778,882.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.17, for a total transaction of $1,731,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,207,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,222,382.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 492,337 shares of company stock worth $74,429,732. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.27.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

