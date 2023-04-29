Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 5,800 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Medtronic by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.79.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $90.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.86 and a 200 day moving average of $81.47. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.63.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

See Also

