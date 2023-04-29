Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $145.46, but opened at $140.07. Visteon shares last traded at $145.03, with a volume of 78,448 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.30 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 3.48%. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Visteon from $172.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $164.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.92.

In related news, SVP Kristin Trecker sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total value of $325,970.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,084 shares in the company, valued at $967,416.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Visteon during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,222,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Visteon by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in Visteon during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Visteon during the third quarter valued at approximately $608,000.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.78.

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.

