Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 573 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $5,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDS. CICC Research began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total value of $1,013,045.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,077.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.87, for a total value of $293,666.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,600.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total transaction of $1,013,045.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at $592,077.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,754 shares of company stock valued at $7,354,294. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FDS opened at $411.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.92 and a 1-year high of $474.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $411.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $420.11.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Articles

