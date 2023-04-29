Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 4,676 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,011 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,374,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,675,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,684 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $85,511,000 after buying an additional 1,227,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at $38,288,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,081.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,150,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,135,000 after buying an additional 1,053,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,574,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,964,845,000 after buying an additional 818,403 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBA opened at $35.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.65. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $45.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.46.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

