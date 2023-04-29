Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $5.44 Million Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,714 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of YUM stock opened at $140.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $140.93. The firm has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 53.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on YUM. Citigroup upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $500,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,888. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $500,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,888. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total transaction of $519,827.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,727,983.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,875 shares of company stock worth $3,166,805 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Stories

