Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 376 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $5,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in ICU Medical by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,542,000 after purchasing an additional 632,609 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,016,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ICU Medical by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,466,000 after purchasing an additional 171,851 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in ICU Medical by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 380,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,238,000 after purchasing an additional 116,619 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in ICU Medical by 627.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after purchasing an additional 105,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 250 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 250 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,731 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $346,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,439 shares of company stock valued at $467,810 in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $189.14 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.90 and a 52 week high of $219.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.26 and a 200-day moving average of $164.43.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $578.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.60 million. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 6.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

