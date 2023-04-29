Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $7.92 Million Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $7,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVB. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after buying an additional 777,631 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 671,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,698,000 after purchasing an additional 386,677 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,107,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,605,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,658,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,042,200,000 after purchasing an additional 192,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $186.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.21.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

NYSE:AVB opened at $180.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.07. The company has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.07 and a fifty-two week high of $238.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.38%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

