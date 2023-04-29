Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $5.98 Million Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.77.

NYSE:MMC opened at $180.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.33 and a 52 week high of $180.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.12 and its 200-day moving average is $166.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.93%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,540 shares of company stock worth $2,009,111. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

